Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After a group of animal activists carried out the rescue of one of the four dogs of the elderly who lives in the San Rafael neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa, named Gustavo Cabrales García, 62 years old, the diagnosis was not favorable for El Pinto, he has a tumor in his right eye as a result of a disease known as TVT, parasites in the blood, eye infection and chronic anemiareveal the results of the study.

The mestizo dog that walks the streets of this neighborhood until it reaches a commercial plaza in the Valley, in the company of three others, which are El Canelo, El Blanco and La Pinta, are fully known in this place and are constantly reported on social networks. , that they require help and that they be moved to a safe place and that they be provided with food and clean water.

The result of El Pinto’s analysis was not surprising, given the conditions in which he lives in Tavo’s house, as Gustavo is told, with the water they drink full of dirt and the food, if they eat, that which is found in the Street.

Read more: Pull out the tiger blanket! Meteorologist forecasts minimum temperature of 4 ° C in Sinaloa

To start treatment of the tumor in the eye, The Pinto requires chemotherapy and in these conditions that he is in, he would not stand it and soon he would die; Therefore, the veterinarian who is already treating him must first reduce the anemia that plagues his skeletal body, which with great effort remains on its four legs.

Life is treating El Pinto badly, because the lack of care and cleanliness led him to be filled with ticks, and that they caused parasites in his blood and that in a short time, the sentence of not curing him It can cause, as they say, its legs to “dry” and subsequent death.

The animal developed a transmissible venereal tumor (TVT), which is generally found in street dogs, and surely the other three must be infected.

Urgent treatments

Marisela Castaños from the Balto Foundation and Togo Welfare and Animal Rescue, AC narrated that the drama of Tavo and his four dogs is very complicated. For him it is more difficult to take care of the animals due to the lack of economic resources and a deteriorated organism, which has caused him to consume alcohol every day.

His situation worried the animalists who see this older adult without resources to cover the food and vaccines of his friends, as he calls his faithful followers.

El Pinto treatments are expensive, and a fundraising campaign has been launched, those who like to do so can make their deposits.

Read more: INE is going to install 1,339 boxes for the revocation of the mandate in Sinaloa

Contributions to the account:

4169 1608 0000 4823 Bancoppel

5256 7828 2419 0295 Banamex

By Paypal: paypal.me/fundacionbaltoytogo