Day of lights and shadows for Italy of the giant women. The light is Federica Brignone, third after the first heat at 0 “42 from the leader, the Swedish Sara Hector, ahead of her in 57” 56. Light, technical and precise, the Aosta Valley has rediscovered the sensations of the best days. On the other hand, it is not the day of Marta Bassino, who slipped at the third door. A mistake, as happened to the American star Mikaela Shiffrin, favorite for gold, never released in giant since 23 January 2018. Too bad for Bassino, who this season started slow and with some programming errors. “I’m very sorry, I didn’t even notice what happened. But I have to look ahead and think about the next race.”

The blue paid today, in the key event. But she is young, she is 26 years old, and she has the opportunity to make up for the next edition of the Games that will be at home, in Cortina, where she won gold in the parallel giant when she was in a state of grace. In second place was the Austrian Katherina Truppe, second at 0 “30. At 2.30 pm Chinese time, 7.30 in Italy. The Brignone is a medal, she had already won it in Korea, bronze in giant, but now she is even stronger. She will prove it in this edition of the Games which could become her Olympics. Federica is there, she is skiing very well and above all she is free of head and very motivated. She understood the track perfectly, in fact she managed the first part and pulled in the second. There are all the conditions to fly to the podium. In the meantime, Sofia goggia has landed in Beijing, super determined to defend the gold medal downhill. But the news filters from the entourage that she could also participate in the super-G . In short, unleashed, sixteen days after the fall and the injury to the left knee, and rehabilitation is back on track to defend her downhill gold medal won four years ago at the Korean Olympics. In short, the two great women of blue skiing there are and are ready to occupy the scene. At 7.30 the second heat with the giant women and Federica Brignone.

