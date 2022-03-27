EP Sunday, 27 March 2022, 17:29



This Monday in Jumilla, starting at 9:30 am, there will be a slow march of tractors, motivated by the situation that the agricultural sector is going through, the serious problems that our Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Environment are experiencing, which put them on the verge of the disappearance of thousands of farms, and the entire component of activities carried out in the Rural Environment.

The high production costs caused by the exorbitant rise in all inputs, a factor that affects the entire production process, and all the goods and services necessary for production, are causing “exorbitant” losses that are not reflected in the prices charged Farmers and Ranchers, so we are doomed to the loss of all our Food sovereignty, leaving our food in the hands and dependent on other countries.

“In turn, consumers will not be able to bear the high increases, of all the products necessary to cover basic needs,” defend from the Agrarian Organizations ASAJA and COAG, organizers of the ‘tractorada’.