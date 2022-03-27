The days go by and there are fewer and fewer vacancies to attend the World Cup in Qatar. In South America, for example, only fifth place remains at stake, which leads to the playoffs. A playoff that is being held these days in Europe and in which Italy has already been eliminated. We will not see Donnaruma, Bonucci, Jorginho or Chiesa at the World Cup. a pity But they won’t be the only stars to miss out. Players like Cristiano, Ibrahimovic, Falcao, Arturo Vidal, Lewandowski, Keylor Navas or Paolo Guerrero, among others, are playing these days for the opportunity to go to their last World Cup. someone won’t make it.

Christian. Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, his team has achieved the greatest milestones in its history. He has played all the World Cup and European Championship finals since then and even captained his country to the conquest of Euro 2016 and the 2017 Nations League. Now, Cristiano faces a playoff that already had him on the ropes in 2013 when, with a stellar performance, he qualified Portugal for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil thanks to a hat-trick against Sweden. At 37, losing to North Macedonia would leave him without playing in what would be his last World Cup.

Ibrahimović. The World Cup is the great unfinished business for Ibrahimovic. He has never scored a goal in a final tournament and failed to even qualify for Sweden in 2010 and 2014. The Nordic team did make it to Russia 2018, but by then Ibrahimovic had stopped going to Sweden after the failure of his country at Euro 2016. After returning from MLS and showing a high level at Milan, Ibra earned his return to the national team in 2021 and will play against Poland for a place in the final phase of Qatar at the age of 40.

Lewandowski. Russia 2018 has been the only World Cup that Lewy has played so far and he was eliminated in the group stage without scoring a single goal. Poland is playing for its place in Qatar with Ibrahimovic’s Sweden, so one of the two will be left out of the World Cup event. At 33 years old, Lewandowski looks like he will have few chances like this to play in the World Cup again.

Falcao. An injury prevented him from playing in what has been the best World Cup in Colombia to date in 2014. He got rid of his thorn by going to Russia, in which he scored a goal. To play for Qatar, to which he would go at 37 years old, he needs Peru to draw or lose against Paraguay and for Colombia to beat Venezuela. And that just to play the playoffs.

Keylor Navas. The 2014 World Cup crowned him one of the best goalkeepers in the world after leading Costa Rica to the quarter-finals in a historic performance. He also played for Russia, but his participation in Qatar 2022 is in danger. The Costa Rican team is fourth in the CONCACAF octagonal, so it would play a playoff that is not even guaranteed when there are two games left to play. At 35 years old, he will have no more chances to play in one last World Cup.

Alexis and Vidal. If Falcao has a hard time going to the World Cup, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, the leaders of the best generation of Chilean soccer in history, have it worse. Chile needs both Colombia and Peru to play on the last day of the South American qualifiers as long as they beat Uruguay in their respective match. Alexis is 33 years old and Vidal, 34. They would have to lengthen his stage in the national team a lot to have options to play the 2026 World Cup in case they miss the one in Qatar.

Warrior. Peru moved heaven and earth to ensure that its star Paolo Guerrero, sanctioned by FIFA for testing positive in an anti-doping control, will play the 2018 World Cup in Russia after qualifying for a final phase 36 years later. At 38 years old, he has in his hand to play his second World Cup if Peru qualifies for the playoffs. For this, it is worth beating an eliminated Paraguay.