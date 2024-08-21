It dates back to several weeks ago now break of one of the relationships that had most enthralled the Italian public in these last television seasons. We are talking, that is, of two now well-known faces in the world of entertainment, Pearl Vatiero And Mirko Brunetti.

Their long and troubled love story had kept millions of Italians glued to their television screens. Many in fact had been tenderly involved by the feelings of love that the two young people had finally managed to bring out and triumph between them.

Now at the centre of the gossip world, the break-up that finally came for the two former protagonists of Temptation Island and of the Big BrotherA breakup that dates back to a few weeks ago and that would have been determined by very specific causes of a different nature.

The main cause of the breakup between Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti

The sensational breakup between the now well-known faces of Italian television, Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti, still keeps an intense debate open today.

The two, as we know, after having split up following their participation in the summer program Temptation Island they had reunited during the last edition of the Big Brother. A rekindled flame that had warmed the hearts of millions of fans. The same fans who then did not at all digest the recent breakup between the two.

Even though they don’t speak openly about grudges or latent misunderstandings, the reasons behind the end of their love story would be different. According to what was revealed by Alexander Rosicain fact, Mirko would not have looked favorably on some of his partner’s friendships, while according to the gossip expert’s version Deianira Marzano the girl’s family did not appreciate some of the former Big Brother contestant’s recent behavior.

In fact, just in these last hours a rumor has been circulating regarding the real reason for the breakup between the two. The weekly magazine leaked it New TV according to which Mirko Brunetti would be strongly eager to participate in Maria De Filippi’s famous dating show as a suitor.

Mirko then left Perla in the hope of being contacted by the program Men and Women and thus embark on a new television experience.