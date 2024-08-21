Last June, Xbox revealed three new models of its current generation, including the rumored digital Xbox Series X. While it did not reveal at the time when these consoles would be available, today, within the framework of Gamescom, The company has confirmed the release date for its new Xbox Series X|S.

Through a new statement, it has been confirmed that The three new Xbox Series X|S will be available from October 15, 2024with some markets receiving these pieces of hardware until October 29. Along with this, it has been confirmed that pre-orders are already available through the official Microsoft store, as well as in other stores. These are the prices and specifications of each hardware:

Xbox Series X (Galaxy Black, 2 TB) – $599.99.

Xbox Series X (Robot White, All-Digital, 1 TB) – $449.99.

Xbox Series S (Robot White, All-Digital, 1 TB) – $349.99.

In this way, six different models of this generation will be available on the market. Remember that at this moment you can buy a 1TB Xbox Series X, a 512GB white Xbox Series S, and a 1TB black Xbox Series S. So the biggest news here is the 2TB Xbox Series X. With this hardware, it seems that the rumors about this division of the company have come to an end, and the only thing on the horizon is the portable console, about which there is still no official information.

Remember, The three new Xbox Series X|S models will be available starting October 15 in select countriesand will arrive in the rest of the world on October 29. In related news, Xbox could bring back two classic Marvel games. Likewise, the Xbox portable would not be a hybrid.

Author’s Note:

Given how poorly Xbox hardware is performing right now, it’s odd that the company is deciding to give us not one, not two, but three more consoles. Of these, only the 2TB Xbox Series X is worth the money, though the digital Series X will surely appeal to more than a few.

Via: Eurogamer