Saturday, September 2, 2023, 00:48



A business dedicated to the clothing and accessories business, located on Calle Batalla de las Flores, in Murcia, suffered a robbery on Thursday. The assault occurred at 7:00 am when the thieves broke the window by throwing a large stone and entered through the hole. Once inside, they stole the cash register and fled.