The Region of Murcia faces a cloudy weekend, with storms and precipitation that can be locally strong and persistent. In almost all of Spain there will be autumn weather due to the arrival of an isolated depression at high levels of the atmosphere (DANA). The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow alert in the Region from 6:00 p.m. today until 3:00 p.m. tomorrow in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. In the rest of the Region, the alert is activated from 00:00 to 15:00 on Sunday.

The DANA will be located in the southwest of the Peninsula. This atmospheric situation will cause persistent and widespread rainfall throughout the weekend, locally strong or very strong and accompanied by storms, in practically the entire territory except in the Canary Islands, which will remain on the sidelines.

The temperatures will be autumnal in the interior of the Region, with maximums between 23 and 24 degrees in the Altiplano and the Northwest

In the Region, showers and storms are forecast for today that may be locally strong and persistent, and be accompanied by hail. A slight haze is likely in the southeast of the Region, where rainfall may be accompanied by mud deposits. The minimum temperatures will not experience changes, but the maximum will decrease, which will be noticeable indoors. In this sense, the Aemet provides 24 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz, 23 in Yecla and 27 in Lorca. In the municipality of Murcia, 30 degrees will be reached.

strong streaks



The rains will be more intense tomorrow, according to forecasts. Specifically, Aemet warns of showers and storms that can be locally strong and persistent, with occasionally very strong gusts of wind. The precipitations will be less probable and intense from the afternoon, when clearings will open up. The maximums will be maintained or increased with respect to Saturday.

The Aemet forecasts rainfall of about 25 liters per square meter in one hour in the Region of Murcia.