Ciudad Juarez.- On the cell phones of the two murdered men found in the back of a pickup truck on the highway from Juarez to Chihuahua, investigative authorities found photographs in which the victims are seen posing next to long weapons. The images show them in desert landscapes, where one also appears wearing a helmet and tactical vest, while in another one is wearing – in addition to the weapon – a cap with what appears to be the letter M. The victims were identified by the State Attorney General’s Office as Brandon Paul LO, 19 years old, and Gonzalo Salvador OT, both originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, the state from which the Ford 150 pickup truck with license plate UW-3260 also came. The unit was abandoned at kilometer 145 of the highway from this border to the state capital last Friday.