Through a photo taken in the hospital, the influencer informs his followers of his wife’s hospitalization

The famous influencer Mariano Di Vaio and his wife are experiencing scary hours Eleonora Brunacci. The latter, in fact, is hospitalized, as demonstrated by a photo published on her husband’s Instagram profile.

The first story features the image of their hands intertwined. Immediately after, Di Vaio confesses to his followers that he is trying to distract himself from the constant worry he feels about his wife Eleonora’s health. A few hours later, a new photo shows the couple tenderly embracing, accompanied by the following comment: “We are exhausted, but we are fine.”

Eleronora Brunacci’s Hospitalization: Reasons Still Unknown

At this time, the reasons why Eleonora Brunacci had to be admitted to hospital have not yet been disclosed.

The news became public domain following the photos posted by her husband on social media. Shots that were limited to portraying the woman bedridden in a hospital facility, without any kind of explanation about the real reasons for her hospitalization.

Just one small detail would have made it possible to know the department in which Di Vaio’s wife was hospitalized: from the bracelet that the woman had tied to her wrist, in fact, it is possible to read general surgery.

It is likely that in the next few hours the reason why it was necessary to proceed with the hospitalization of Eleonora Brunacci will be revealed.

The love story of Mariano Di Vaio and his wife Eleonora

Mariano Di Vaio from Campania and lawyer Eleonora Brunacci met in 2011 during a party organized by a mutual friend.

A knowledge that for the well-known influencer, as he himself has repeatedly declared, has translated into an immediate love at first sight. For his wife, however, it took longer to give the model a chance. Exactly, nine months of long and intense courtship. Eleonora’s reluctance was due to a previous relationship that had ended badly.

The happy couple celebrated their wedding in 2015. A union blessed with the arrival of four children: Nathan Leoneborn in 2016, Leonardo Liamborn in 2018, Filiberto Noahborn in 2019 and the latest arrived in 2022, My Annabelle.