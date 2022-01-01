Barely forty minutes passed from the beginning of the year, when a patrol of the Mula Local Police observed the presence of a Honda Civic that was circulating through the center of the town driven by a known individual who lacked a driving license; After being given the mandatory stop sign, the driver accelerated the vehicle, and headed towards Calle del Caño, where another police vehicle tried to intercept him at a crossroads; Far from stopping the vehicle, he got on the sidewalk and rammed into the police car, managing to continue to circulate despite the damage to the bodywork, but not before exchanging seats with the co-pilot of the vehicle acceding to drive, who continued to circulate. Zigzagging making it difficult for the agents to stop the vehicle, which was finally hit on Blaya Street.

The agents arrested two people, a 16-year-old minor who was left at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office after being handed over to his mother and another 19-year-old individual, managing to flee ANS, 26, a native of Mula.

Both the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Mula have begun the search for the aforementioned individual, who is accused, among others, of two crimes against road safety (reckless driving and driving without a license) and another of attack on Agents of the Authority.