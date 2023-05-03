Maria Elena Boschi testimonial of Giulio Berruti’s anti-aging cream

The actor Giulio Berruti has launched his line of rejuvenating creams, which has also been tested by his partner Maria Elena Boschi, group leader of Italia Viva in the Chamber.

It was the actor himself who confessed it in an interview with Who. In fact, the interpreter confessed to having made the deputy try her cream for two months: “Some, observing her result, asked her if she had had a facelift”.

Berruti, who in addition to being an actor is also a dentist, said: “But aesthetic medicine also has a very creative component”.

As to why his cream should be trusted, the interpreter replies: “Because I studied medicine. For 10 years I have been studying the formulas for my line of creams which has 100% Italian and certified products”.

The actor, who starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller in the film My Mother’s Wedding, was nicknamed Doctor G on the set of the film, the name given to his cream.

“We used to have lunch together on the lawn during our lunch break. Scarlett has her own skincare line: all the actors are entrepreneurs of themselves,” said Giulio Berruti.