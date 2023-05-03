The Government is hopeful in trying to avoid a new strike in the Administration of Justice -the third so far this year- scheduled to start on May 16, coinciding with the regional and municipal election campaign on the 28th.

The first contact with the associations of judges and prosecutors in the framework of the so-called Remuneration Table has served to share the main demands of the togados: generalized salary increase after losing 20% ​​of purchasing power in two decades, modify the minimum payment for guards or reinforce the staff and judicial units to mitigate the work overload.

In Spain, for example, there are about 12 judges for every 100,000 inhabitants when the European average is 21 (the current staff stands at about 5,600 judges), while the litigation rate in the country is also one of the highest of the EU.

After a first three-hour meeting this morning, the “good harmony” was also felt between the representatives of the professional groups called and the members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) present at the meeting. All these actors try to get a “clear commitment” from the senior officials of the Ministries of Justice and Finance who sit at the table to avoid unemployment. Negotiations resumed again at 6:00 p.m. today.

Inés Herreros, from the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), has assured in statements to the media that the morning meeting “has developed very normally”, in an “affable” and “calm” environment, at the same time that she has celebrated that the Secretary of State for Public Function, Lidia Sánchez, was present. “We are working, sharing a diagnosis on how the Administration of Justice is and we are going to continue,” added Herreros, to later recall that “the Remuneration Table, effectively and with results, has never been had”, so that they have “a situation of paralysis for 20 years.”

“There has been talk about the nature of a forum like the one that brings us together at this time, which is the technical compensation table: they are talking about judicial independence and economic independence (…) Little more can be advanced,” he has indicated Juan José Carbonero, of the Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), in statements to the press.

The 2003 law



The meeting on Wednesday was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Finance, the State Attorney General’s Office, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and professional associations to, as established by law, “facilitate the periodic adaptation of the remuneration of the members of the judicial and fiscal careers”.

On behalf of the CGPJ, the members José Antonio Ballestero, Gerardo Martínez Tristán and Juan Martínez Moya have participated to propose updating the salaries of judges. Thus, they have aligned themselves with the criteria of three of the four judicial associations that have already formalized the call for an indefinite strike due to “the need for a reasonable remuneration update and adaptation” due to “the loss of purchasing power” that they say has been dragging on since 2009. .

It should be remembered that, initially, the Association of Judges and Judges for Democracy (JJpD) and that of the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF) indicated that they shared the diagnosis and the need for improvements to overcome the “current stagnation” of the system court, but they distanced themselves from the threat of a strike by considering it “opportune” to wait for the meeting on Wednesday.

There are many reasons that lead them to hang up their robes, but the main one is non-compliance with the 2003 remuneration law. This rule was approved to regulate the remuneration system for judges, who by law cannot be unionized, and established that each five years would meet to review wages. In 2008 there was a threat of agreement that was blown up by the financial crisis and which, in addition, was accompanied by a 9.5% reduction in their salaries. The arrival of the government of Mariano Rajoy did not cause any change either and under the mandate of Pedro Sánchez things have not improved. In 2018 there were months of conversations but without progress and in October 2022 the Remuneration Table was appointed but after a few days it was called off.

Months passed and, in the end, it was the protests initiated at the end of February by the lawyers of the Administration of Justice (former court clerks) who opened the door to the rest of the groups. More if possible after the agreement reached almost two months later with the ministry led by Pilar Llop after agreeing to a payroll salary increase of about 420 euros. Subsequently, the Justice officials and the lawyers of the ex officio spoke out.