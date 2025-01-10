The Santos, Andrés and Santiago Foundation (SASM) of the Valencian Community, which provides specialized care to people with disabilities and mental health problems, has started a campaign to request Google to implement an easy read adapter in the Chrome browser address bar translator. The objective is to improve internet accessibility for people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities.

This tool will allow, just as a web page can be translated into any language, people with some type of disability to select the easy-to-read translation option to better understand the contentexplains the entity.

In Spain, more than a million people suffer from some type of intellectual and psychosocial disability that causes them prevents understanding of written information on the network. These people do not have difficulties reading; However, in most cases they are faced with texts written in a language that is confusing to them, which makes it difficult for them to obtain understandable information and reduces their independence. It results in frustration, increased stress and anxietycausing them greater isolation.

Easy reading consists of writing texts to make them more accessible, organizing the information with simple words, short phrases and visual aids. This methodology eliminates communication barriers, guarantees the right to information and promotes employment, helping people with comprehension difficulties to integrate fully into society.

For all these reasons, easy reading is a tool fundamental for social inclusion and so that people with disabilities can have more autonomy in their daily lives. “We firmly believe that technology should be accessible to everyone. Implementing an easy read adapter in Chrome would be a big step towards a more inclusive website,” defends the technical director of the foundation, David Marqués.

SASM hopes that other entities, official organizations or companies will join this request to Google to “make the Internet a more accessible place for everyone”. The organization promoting this initiative has already contacted Google to request that the browser’s search bar incorporate an easy-to-read translator.

Through the web www.gogooglego.comthe foundation is collecting signatures to join this initiative that already has the support of the Andalusian Public Foundation for the Social Integration of People with Mental Illness and the Sueca City Council (Valencia), among others.