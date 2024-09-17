As you can see in the trailer, his parents were worried that his life was lonely and isolated as his condition worsened. Only after his disappearance they discovered that he had actually lived a full online life playing World of Warcraft and had left its mark on the community with which he interacted.

On October 25th a documentary called “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” will be released on Netflix of which the platform published the first trailer on the occasion of Geeked Week. It is the touching story of Mats Steen, Norwegian World of Warcraft Player Dies at 25 due to a degenerative muscle disease.

The Power of Community

Told through interviews and a reconstruction of Mats’ online games, the documentary reveals the extraordinary truth of who this young man was. The trailer introduces us Ibelin, her online personain what seems destined to be a dispassionate meditation on Power of Online Communities and how it is possible to transcend the boundaries of the physical world.

“I don’t think he was aware of how big an impact he had on so many people,” says one interviewee, while others remember him as an open and understanding person. The documentary also features excerpts from Mats’ blog posts, which were used to piece together his story. “In there, my chains are broken and I can be whoever I want to be,” he wrote in one post.

The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and early reviews have been very positive. We’ll see how it resonates with audiences.