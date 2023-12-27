Thursday, December 28, 2023, 00:19



Updated 01:00h.

At the close of this edition, the data indicated that the pollution episode that has been affecting Murcia for several days will possibly lead today to the activation of alert level 3 of the municipal protocol. Given this circumstance, Ecologists in Action insisted yesterday on requesting “the implementation of low-emission zones, which is a year late,” while demanding the improvement of public transportation, the control of agricultural burning and “a reform of the “protocol that includes actions when the WHO limit values ​​for particles and nitrogen dioxide are exceeded.”

The episode also gave rise to a new clash between PP and PSOE. The socialists urged Mayor Ballesta “to take off his master of ceremonies jacket, put on his doctor's coat and discourage people from coming by car to the center,” demanding “the restrictive measures called for by the situation, such as prohibiting parking in the ORA ». For their part, the PP defended that “whoever created the traffic jams cannot give lessons” and recalled that “the PSOE never made public transport free or applied traffic restrictions.”