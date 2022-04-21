A little over five years have passed and the case of Hristo, the doorman of Bulgarian origin accused of leaving Andrés, a young man from Alcantarilla, in a bar area of ​​Murcia, in a coma, is close to coming to trial. The prosecutor has notified in his provisional qualification the sentence that he requests for the accused. Specifically, he requests eight years in prison for him for a crime of injury. Likewise, he asks for three other defendants, three colleagues who worked that day in a bar owned by the same leisure group that had contracted Hristo, four years in prison on the understanding that they were accomplices in the aggression.

For its part, the private prosecution, represented by lawyer Francisco Adán, announced that it will present its brief in the coming days. The Public Prosecutor’s Office reports that the events occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2016, when the defendants, DAM and JFZ, were working as doormen and in access control at a cocktail bar, located on La Marquesa street. of Murcia. For their part, the defendants Hristo Ivanov and LFDA, co-workers of the aforementioned, were off duty that day, waiting in line to access the aforementioned premises.

Inside the establishment were Andrés Martínez, who was 28 years old at the time, with a friend and they were invited by the defendants DAM and JFZ to leave the establishment for inappropriate behavior.

Andrés, the young man attacked.



Once outside, both clients had a brief discussion with the defendant DAM, after which they left the place towards Posada Santa Catalina alley, where Andrés’s companion threw a plastic container against the facade of the establishment. After observing this incident, the two doormen abandoned their jobs as access controllers for the premises and began to persecute the young people, at the same time that JFZ told LFDA and Hristo: “We are going to kick them out of here, they are giving us the afternoon”. Next, the prosecutor’s brief continues, they caught up with Andrés and his friend on Posada Santa Catalina street, where they surrounded them and “began to attack them, grabbing them, shaking them and kicking them several times.”

Finally, the defendant Hristo, being Andrés in a totally passive attitude with his hands in his pockets, hit him with his left fist on the jaw, and he immediately fell to the ground. The four defendants then turned around and left. Andrés Martínez was taken by ambulance to the Hospital de La Arrixaca, where he remained in a coma with severe head trauma and injuries that required up to four surgeries.

As a consequence of the attack, Andrés has had sequelae that have left him with total permanent incapacity for his profession. Hristo was arrested and sent to prison on December 14 of that year and released on March 13, 2018, after posting a bail of 10,000 euros.