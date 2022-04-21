After five games without defeat, Espanyol got a cross. The perico team fell to Rayo Vallecano (0-1) in a game in which they barely shot on goal and it was impossible for them to lift Sergi Guardiola’s goal in the first half. Vicente Moreno, after the duel, commented that “we played the worst game in these two years that we have been on the road. We weren’t good and this keeps you from winning and gives more chances to a rival who played a lot, like us. We lost, we didn’t do enough to win. We gave a bad image, we apologize.”

Vicente Moreno was critical of the team’s play and that is that “Rayo was better and deserved the victory. It wasn’t us. At home we are a very strong team in everything and we lacked everything. From the beginning it was seen, we caught it in the first action of the match. It’s a shame that we find ourselves with a game like this in the final part of the season. We are touching the shore and they are games that hurt. There is an anger, it is logical and we must accept itWith this defeat, Espanyol, with five games to go before the end of the League, is left in no man’s land and nine points ahead of relegation.

After the duel, there were criticisms and chants against the board and the sports director, Rufete. Vicente Moreno explained that “we are all annoyed. It is a shame because we have not helped everything to be calmer and people leave happy. During the two years there is a difficult environment and everything that is not winning has consequences“. During his speech, the blue and white coach spoke the word “pity” on many occasions, but it is that “it hurts. Every opportunity that we go out on the field of play we risk many things and we let it pass. Let’s see if we can prepare and win the next game because we can’t play the game we did. The demand is what it is and if we don’t do good numbers we can find ourselves with what happened”.