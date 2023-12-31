The Prosecutor requested penalties totaling six years in prison and a fine of more than 8,000 euros for a person accused of inducing another man to simulate a commercial activity that would serve as an excuse to register people with Social Security in order to who could access the advantages derived from being employed workers within the General Regime.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. next Wednesday, January 10, in room 002 of Section 2 of the Provincial Court of Murcia.

The events date back to November or December 2012, when the accused allegedly set out to simulate the existence of labor relations between people interested in registering with Social Security and what, apparently, would be a company with active in commercial traffic, according to the indictment of the Public Ministry to which Europa Press has had access.

All of this, according to the Prosecutor, with the intention that other people could have access to the advantages derived from being registered with Social Security as employed workers within the General Regime, such as being able to obtain or renew the residence permit. in Spain for foreigners, obtain health care or be able to receive unemployment benefits or subsidies.

Despite this formal appearance, the Public Ministry maintains that this action would be nothing more than a way of provoking an administrative resolution of recognition of the registration of the apparent workers in the Social Security system but without, in reality, a relationship being given. any work.

To carry out this purpose and to be able to remain, apparently, outside of this action, the accused managed to convince a third person, aged 72, to register as self-employed with Social Security.

In addition, he managed to convince this third person to sign with a consultancy the necessary documentation so that the accused could promote the registration of different people as workers.

Thus, the Prosecutor maintains that this third person agreed to the defendant's proposal due to ignorance of his intentions.

Once the apparent individual company was created and when its alleged activity began on December 1, 2012, the defendant offered different people the possibility of entering into an employment contract with the fictitious company. A total of 36 people accessed these offers, according to the Public Ministry.

The Prosecutor stated that neither the company carried out any activity nor did the workers who were discharged provide any service.

For the Public Ministry, the accused is the author of a continuing crime of falsification of official and commercial documents for which he must be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of 2,232 euros.