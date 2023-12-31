The island republic of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean was the first country in the world to ring in the new year. In the Netherlands it becomes very changeable during New Year's Eve. There will be heavy showers, especially in the evening, with a chance of thunder and hail in the west. Moreover, there is a strong wind. It is therefore uncertain whether the planned large fireworks shows can all go ahead. No shows have been canceled so far. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

#LIVE #Kiribati #country #ring #year #Dutch #Year39s #Eve #changeable #windy