A 17-year-old boy died this Wednesday and another 16-year-old man was seriously injured as a result of a traffic accident that occurred last night in the center of Yecla. Specifically, the crash occurred at the intersection of Calle Esperanza and Calle Arcipreste Esteban Díaz, around 11 at night. The first hypothesis of the accident explains that the tourism would have skipped a give way and would have hit a motorcycle in which the two young people were traveling.

The National Police and the Yeclana Local Police arrested the alleged perpetrator of the fatal attack on Thursday. According to sources from the body, the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Yecla, faces alleged crimes of homicide, serious injuries, omission of the duty to help and a crime against road safety.

Two agents guard the detainee for the death of the minor in Yecla.



PN







According to some witnesses, the blow was very strong. The young man who died fell on the hood of the car, which continued for meters with the victim on top of the vehicle until he stopped. The other occupant of the motorcycle ended up on the ground with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled without stopping to help the victims before the eyes of neighbors in the area.

A Local Police patrol that arrived at the place where the victim died was waiting for the Forensic Police and requested an ambulance with medical personnel to care for the parents of the minor, who suffered an anxiety attack, and in turn requested help. counseling to the Red Cross through 112.

The other injured young man was transferred to the Virgen del Castillo hospital in serious condition, they explain from the Emergencies.

Since Wednesday night, the Local Police have been looking for the car that caused this fatal accident. Corps sources explained that there are witnesses to the accident and that the security cameras in the area and those of the Local Police itself will also be examined.

A neighbor alerted the Local Police, on the morning of this Thursday, that there was an abandoned car on a road in the town. The agents traveled to the area and verified that the car could correspond to the one they were looking for. Investigators also collected some pieces of the vehicle at the scene of the accident that apparently match the one found on the road. With these data in hand, the policemen consulted the address linked to the car’s license plate and went to a house in the urban case, arresting the owner of the car.