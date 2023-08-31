EU | Urpilainen, Adlercreutz and Stubb discuss the EU and crises

The discussion will take place at the European Forum currently underway in Turku.

How Have the crises that have hit Europe, such as the pandemic, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the energy crisis, affected the unity of the EU? What are the Union’s future challenges and strengths?

Among other things, these issues are considered by the professor Alexander Stubb (kok), commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) and Minister of Europe and Ownership Anders Adlercreutz (r) In the discussion organized at the Turku Europe Forum today, Thursday.

Stubb is the coalition’s presidential candidate, and Urpilainen is expected to run for office later in the fall as a representative of Sdp.

The discussion is organized by the European Commission’s representative office in Finland.