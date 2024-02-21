They arrested the alleged murderer of singer Chuy Montana and his driver, is announced by the Baja California Prosecutor's Office and the information is shared on several news portals.

The Baja California prosecutor details that Chuy Montanawho was a corridos tumbados singer, was beaten and murdered during a meeting with “friends” in Tijuana, Baja California.

Jesús Nolberto Cárdenas Velázquez, who called himself artistically Chuy Montana, was found dead in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, days ago.

Chuy Montana would have been kidnapped and in his attempt to escape he was shot several times until he was dead, it was said days ago in various media, this occurred on February 7, in Tijuana.

Now, María Elena Andrade, head of the Attorney General's Office (FGJ) of Baja California, confirms during a press conference that they arrested the alleged murderer of singer Chuy Montana.

About the investigation of the murder of Chuy Montanathe State Investigation Agency (AEI), points out that Chuy Montana went to a party with “friends”, they consumed alcohol and drugs, and one of the attendees did not think that Chuy sang love songs.

Kevin Alejandro “N”, is the alleged man who got upset with Chuy Montana, It sparked an argument and they beat the singer, took him handcuffed out of the motel where they were celebrating their get-together, and then murdered him.

Kevin Alejandro 'N' is the alleged murderer of Chuy Montana. He and other possible perpetrators of the murders were arrested by the Baja California IEA.

It is also announced that the day after the murder of Chuy Montana, Kevin Alejandro 'N' would also have murdered Miguel Pavónwho was Chuy Montana's friend and driver.

