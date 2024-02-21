You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Pereira vs Santa Fe
Pereira vs Santa Fe
Live sporting events on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
ESPN
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – 8th round – IDA – Napoli (ITA) vs. Barcelona (ESP)
7:20 pm CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup – Date #1 – Panama vs. Colombia
Star +
7 am Hockey Pro League – Women – Spain vs Australia
9a. m. Hockey Pro League – Women – India vs. Netherlands
12:15 pm CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup
2:20 pm Premier League – Date #26 – Liverpool vs. Luton Town
ESPN 2
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Round of 8 – IDA – Porto (POR) vs. Arsenal (ING)
4:55 pm Libertadores – Phase 2 – IDA – Puerto Cabello Academy (VEN) vs. National (URU)
7 pm Libertadores – Phase 2 – IDA – Aucas (ECU) / Nacional (PAR) vs. Atlético Nacional (COL)
ESPN 5
7:15 pm Libertadores – Phase 2 – IDA – Aurora (BOL) / Melgar (PER) vs. Botafogo (BRA)
Win
7:45 pm Betplay League: Santa Fe vs. Junior
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Wednesday #February
Leave a Reply