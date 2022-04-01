An agent of the National Police in the marijuana plantation. / PN

Agents of the National Police proceeded to arrest four people of Spanish nationality, a married couple aged 48 and 49 and their two children aged 22 and 28, for a crime against public health. They are also charged with a crime of electric power fraud.

The police officers of the Narcotics Group learned of the possible existence of a marijuana plantation in a house located in the Barrio de Los Dolores in Cartagena and after verifying the facts, they requested an entry and search warrant.

In the development of said registry, they discovered in a room on the upper floor, a plantation with 60 marijuana plants one meter high and weighing about 15 kg with its corresponding installation operating at full capacity and illegally connected to the network. electricity, proceeding to the arrest of the residents, who turned out to be a married couple and their two children. The head of the family, with 30 police records, was brought to justice.