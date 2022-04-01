2022 will be the year of “Wearable” , smartwatches and smartglasses: real extensions of the smartphone, ready to implement the technology of the IdC, the Internet of things. But are they safe to protect personal data?

The post-pandemic year will be the right one to fully inaugurate the Internet of Things, and open new technological horizons thanks to portability and as a function of health control. Since last year, the market for wearable welcomed a wide range of smartwatches and this year everyone is expected to launch the Pixel Watch from Google, compatible with any Android smartphone. One of the main tools to fully experience the augmented reality experience, in the wake of the metaverse on which Mark Zuckerberg is focusing everything, are the smartglasses, glasses that allow you to take pictures and record videos to share them on the network. But above all, they are the main tool with which to make virtual reality more “real”, through the projection on the optic nerve of a digital screen, which the user will see superimposed on reality.

Risks to privacy and how to protect yourself from cyber threats

In all this data exchange between devices, there are those who wonder if privacy will be protected, if the personal and health data of users will be protected from hacker attacks or prey to excessive attention from marketing companies. The only certainty, for now, is in the absence of safety standards in a sector that is growing out of control. According to an agency specializing in cybersecurity, Codified Security, 40% of Android applications are vulnerable to a hacker attack. In this case, the first thing to do after purchasing a smartwatch or a smartglasses is to have a good antivirus to install on the smartphone and to always keep updated. There are many guides online with the best antivirus apps for Android of 2022, free and paid. But there are several safety precautions that the user can follow right away.

The first thing to do is activate the default privacy settings on the smartwatch, including:

“Activation lock” of the watch, which prevents the pairing of the device from being checked in the event of theft;

“Two-factor authentication”, which requires a login confirmation on a second device owned by the user;

Smartphone protection with unlock pin or mark, which prevents other people from using the device.

Furthermore, it is important to keep the smartphone safe through small tricks, such as: