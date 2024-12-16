On Monday night, David Broncano had Pablo Álvarez as a guest on The Revolt. The communicator introduced his viewers to Spanish astronaut, which hours before was received by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the Moncloa, where “the extraordinary progress” of the aerospace sector in Spain was confirmed.

During the interview, the young man commented on the greatest dangers in space and a curious fact that surprised both the audience and the presenter: the human body grows during space missions. After that and to conclude the visit before receiving his second guest, the actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Broncano He asked him the Classic Questions and his answers did not leave those present indifferent either, especially the question of how much money he has in the bank.

“The European State Agency takes care of us quite well. We have no complaints and, furthermore, when you are in space, we have no expenses, it is covered,” the astronaut began with his response. “We don’t have diets and they don’t let us pass the mileage, for whatever reason.”he joked.

After this first response, in which he did not offer any specific information, Broncano asked him: Now you are starting to earn the fat salary of an astronaut, I guess right?” To this question, the professional answered no and explained that it does not matter. be on a mission than in the center of work on Earth.”We charge the same as anyone who is at the European State Agency”he assured.

This confession quite surprised the man from Jaén, who believed that the astronauts had a “plus” for being kilometers away. “We also don’t have unions. Right now we are eleven in Europe, we are very few,” the young man continued. “Ride it, Pablo, because They are robbing you. You have to have an extra level of danger or distance“Broncano advised him.

Returning to the main question, the presenter once again insisted on the amount of money he has saved. “Less than half a million. Between 50,000 and 500,000 euros“was his final response.

Pablo Álvarez’s unusual gift to Broncano

Like all the guests, Pablo Álvarez brought Broncano a gift. However, his detail has stood out, among others that have taken him previously, for its uniqueness and originality.

Once he asked him about the astronaut suit and the patches on it, the astronaut gave him the gift. “I have a little something, they’re going to let you hold it, Then the ESA will come and collect you so you can return them.“he said before giving it to her.

The gift in question was a Hubble telescope solar panelone of the most renowned instruments in modern astronomy. “He has been in space for three years,” the professional acknowledged to Broncano, who was surprised by the information.