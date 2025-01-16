The National Police searches for those involved in two incidents involving firearms that occurred just seven hours apart in the capital: the first, in a drugstore in Villa de Vallecas; and the other, in the middle of a public street in Usera, under the shadow of the Latin gangs: investigators believe that the attackers are from the Dominican Don’t Play, although the injured young man has no affiliation to any criminal organization or criminal record. The victims of both cases, at the time of going to press, were in serious condition and hospitalized.

The first of the events took place around four in the afternoon in a house on Nature Boulevard, in the Vallecano district. A resident of the property alerted the emergency services that his neighbor across the street was lying at the door of the apartment, badly injured and bleeding. According to him, he had heard some noise and, upon observing what was happening through the peephole, he could see two men, “of Latin appearance and hooded,” quickly leaving the property. He also noted that one of them was dressed “all in white,” sources from the investigation tell this newspaper.

The agents believe that they are two traffickers who came to make a mistake (as the robbery of a shipment of drugs is called in slang) and that, in fact, they left with the narcotics with which the two victims were dealing and that They had it on a table, ready for sale. Inside the home there was a major fight and one of the sellers, 44 years old, was shot. He was hit in the head, with an entry hole but no exit hole, and he was transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital in a very serious condition. His partner, who was also in the house, was attacked but lightly. The Homicide Group V and the Violent Crimes Group (DEVI) of the Scientific Police have taken charge of the investigations and have found a 22 caliber casing, widely used by Colombian hitmen and drug traffickers.

For now, the two men who were in the drug apartment were arrested for an alleged crime of drug trafficking. Now, the agents are investigating the whereabouts of the gunmen, for which, in addition to taking statements from the victims, they are collecting images from security cameras, among other investigations.









At night, around 11:20 p.m., a 20-year-old Venezuelan man was attacked by a group of alleged gang members when he was walking near his house, on Tomelloso Street, at number 20, between Almendrales and the hospital. October 12 (Usera). The data being handled suggests that they could be following him. A dark van, in which, according to witnesses, six people were traveling, stopped and they approached him.

They shot him once or twice, hitting him in the chest. Then, they tried to cut his throat with a bolomachete. The victim, as usually happens in attacks of this type, reflexively tried to defend himself with his arm, for which he received a cut on his right hand, as well as another cut on his head.

He was left sitting on the street, bleeding profusely. The passers-by first assisted the boy and notified the emergency services. The Samur-Civil Protection found him still conscious and transferred him to October 12 in serious condition, Madrid Emergency sources report.

Kevin, the victim, had been in Spain for a short time and was not related to any gang nor does he have a criminal past, reliable sources say. The aggressors are expected to be members of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP), one of the two dominant youth criminal organizations, along with the Trinitarios. At press time, the motivation for the attack was unclear.

The attackers could have used a ‘chilean’, which is what the blank or ‘airsoft’ guns are known that they manipulate to turn them into detonators.