América coach André Jardine accepted that the Eagles failed in the Leagues Cup after losing in the Quarterfinals against Colorado Rapids.

“A failure or a defeat, whatever adjective you want to choose, but they all seem fair to me because we know where we stand, we know the demands of America, we have to be in the final stages of all the tournaments and well, when you don’t get there, regardless of the circumstances, and when we’re not doing well, we accept the defeats, we accept the failure and we’re going to try to work hard to come out of here stronger,” he declared.

“Right now we are sad because we are working hard to move forward. We believed that we had the conditions to win the title, and we do. For me, we played a good game, in terms of controlling the opponent, creating goal-scoring opportunities, a game that was not precise in the final third, in the final passes, in the shots, I remember three very clear situations that we normally do not miss.”

The Eagles fell 9-8 on penalties, after drawing 0-0 in regular time, which for the Brazilian was key not to be forceful.

“The rival did not have a single dangerous situation like this, so a game when you produce is a game that we would normally win in regular time, but that’s how things are, when there are one-off qualifiers and you were not convincing, you go to penalties, it’s competition, training, we trained a lot, we prepared for this moment, but they were more convincing than us and we are out,” he stated.

América returns to Mexico and is thinking about the game against Puebla on Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura, which will be played next weekend.