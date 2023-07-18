It is not the first time that the Venezuelan Medical Federation (FMV) warns Colombia about the “risk” of validating Comprehensive Community Physicians (MIC) who have been graduating from alternative universities in the country for more than 10 years.

For the Venezuelan union, it is urgent that Colombians be alert, not only because this would discredit “true” Venezuelan medicine, but also because the MICs do not meet the requirements to practice because their study plans are deficient and focus on the political.

All these warnings were made by Douglas León Natera, president of the FMV, who on other occasions has had to make the exhortation in countries like Peru. Lima prohibited the MIC from exercising given the deficiencies they presented.



“They are political operators, they are not doctors” Natera told EL TIEMPO, also referring to the Cuban medical mission that arrived in Venezuela on the orders of the late Hugo Chávez.

Natera maintains his concern about cases of “malpractice” that according to him have been reported but that do not come to light. “The doctors of our universities practice, do their practices with corpses, they graduate as surgeons. Integrative Physicians don’t do any of that,” he said.

Between 2007 and 2008, with the support of the Cuban Medical Mission in Venezuela, Comprehensive Community Medicine was created, whose curriculum was prepared in conjunction with Cuban professionals, the Ministry of University Education and the Ministry of Health in Caracas.

Natera reported that in the past he had meetings with medical representatives from Colombia and hopes that the same will happen now, to expose the “dangers” of incorporating the MIC.

As of 2018, the National Comprehensive Community Medicine Training Program (PNF-MIC) had certified 24,819 health professionals, of whom 1,336 were foreigners, including Colombians, according to State reports.

