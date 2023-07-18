Hugo “el pollo” Carvajal, tried by all means his extradition to the United States, after years of delay, the Spanish justice ordered Interpol to immediately hand over to the Americans, who are interested in listening to the general ex-chief of military counterintelligence of Venezuela.

Carvajal, who for years served Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, assures that he has important secrets not only from both presidents but from senior officials, as well as evidence of financing from Caracas to left-wing parties, campaigns and governments.

The United States has spent years accusing him of being a drug trafficker and collaborator with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Therefore, the possible scenario is that what Carvajal tells in that country serves to reduce his sentence, as happened with Alejandro Andrade, former treasurer of Venezuela and who amassed a fortune.

In some of his confessions, Carvajal said that Podemos -the Spanish party- benefited from money from the Venezuelan coffers for its financing, which led judge Manuel García Castellón to open an investigation that he finally had to file by order of the Chamber of the criminal

The former director of Military Intelligence (between 2004 and 2009) entered the well-known Clinton List, for allegedly having supported drug trafficking by the Farc. Since May 2013, he had an arrest warrant issued by a court in Florida.

Carvajal has also assured that he handles information on the financing of Gustavo Petro’s campaign, presumably from Caracas.

“Having it has it, that he can give it, that he can’t give it, that the information is that Petro has done something or that he hasn’t done anything…, he has the information. Another thing is that at a certain moment he does not want to give it, ”said her lawyer a few months ago.

It is expected that in the United States, Carvajal will collaborate with justice by revealing details of the Chavista hierarchs that contribute to the investigations already carried out by that country, where the alleged figurehead of Maduro, Álex Saab, Chávez’s patient, Claudia Díaz, are also imprisoned and her husband Adrián José Velásquez Figueroa, both accused of illegal fortunes.

