On a platform employment of USA a was published vacant for a position which is carried out completely remotely. Although the offers are disseminated with location in Miami and other cities of Florida, tasks are done from home. Among the main characteristics required of candidates, one of the most important is the fluid handling of English and Spanish. Whoever is chosen for the job will enjoy a salary of US$21 an hour, along with health coverage.

The job search, published on the platform SimplyHired, corresponds to the American insurance company Progressive. Specifically, the role involves the responsibility of addressing complaints from Spanish-speaking clients and advising them on issues such as insurance policies, billing problems, rates and coverage. Before starting, the employee will receive complete training to handle each of the items in depth and not have problems performing the task.

The position will begin to be active between November and December, so applications have been received for days. Besides of salarythe company also provides a spending account for healthcare, life insurance and programs focused on employee mental health.

Requirements to apply for the job vacancy in Florida

The differential, and exclusive requirement, is that the candidate be bilingual and handle, with ease, Spanish and English, given that in your training and tasks you must use both languages ​​alternately. In addition to this, there are other requirements required for the applicant’s training and experience.

First, you must have at least two years of secondary education and relevant work experience for the job. job. In addition, you will have to have a noise-free space to handle complaints and a high-speed Internet connection, the costs of which will be your responsibility. On this last point, the notice also indicates that the computer, which will be provided by the company, must be connected by cable and not wirelessly.

Finally, it was also clarified that the role requires a property & casualty license to sell products. This can be achieved during training and is not necessary to have it previously.

EDITORIAL TIME