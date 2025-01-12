A young man of 18 years, Alex Wanghas been missing in the Pontevedra municipality of Silleda since this Sunday morning, as reported by the Silleda City Council through its social networks.

The young man, slim build and measuring 1.61 meterswas last seen this morning around 8:00 a.m., leaving his house in Carballeda, in the parish of Taboada.

For this reason, the City Council has requested that anyone who can give any indication about his whereabouts contact the Silleda Local Police via the telephone number: 660661723.

According to reports Vigo LighthouseWang was studying his first degree in Mexico, and was due to return to that country on January 15 after having spent Christmas with his family, known locally for running two bazaars. Apparently, he would have left a message for his friends on social networks: “I say goodbye here, it was a pleasure meeting you.”