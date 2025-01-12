











Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Naples – Hellas Verona of Serie A, which takes place in San Paolo at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Naples – Hellas Verona

Classification and statistics between Napoli – Hellas Verona

Napoli comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Fiorentina



while Hellas Verona played their last Serie A match against



Udinese



. He Naples currently occupies the position number 1 of Serie A with 47 points, while their rival,

Hellas Veronaoccupies the place 17 with 19 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Napoli schedule, the Hellas Verona schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.