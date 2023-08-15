Tuesday, August 15, 2023
They are looking for a missing cyclist, after competing in the Glasgow World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
They are looking for a missing cyclist, after competing in the Glasgow World Cup

international cycling

International cycling.

Photo:

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou’s Instagram

International cycling.

He is 26 years old and ran the elite time trial.

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou the elite time trial of the Glasgow Cycling World Cup, Scotlandin 66th place, but did not return to the concentration of the Iran team.

Rasoul Asadi, The president of the Iranian Cycling Federation said Ganjkhanlou left his hotel on Saturday night and did not return.

Solidarity

“The investigation is ongoing and I hope they find him as soon as possible,” Asadi was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

The international media handle the version that the team was due to return on Sunday night, but apparently they were granted asylum in the United Kingdom.

Ganjkhanlou won the road bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games last year and was gold in the scratch Asian Cycling Championship on Track in June.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at least 17 participants, of whom 13 were athletes, reported missing. So the cyclist is not the first case.


