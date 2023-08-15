Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

The new iPhone 15 will be presented in autumn. Some iPhone 14 users are now reporting reduced battery performance. That writes the Apple support.

Munich – The Apple group recently announced that it was working on new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Profits have increased recently, despite declining iPhone sales. The new iPhone 15 should therefore be presented as early as autumn 2023. But now report loudly tech book some iPhone 14 users that the battery capacity has dropped by 10 percent after just one year.

The American YouTuber and content creator Sam Kohl posted on the social media platform “X”, formerly “Twitter”, that his iPhone 14 Pro only had 90 percent of the original 100 percent battery capacity after less than a year. Kohl tests Apple products on his channels on YouTube or X and informs his more than 400,000 followers about the latest news from the group. However, with the tweet about the battery performance, he triggers a big discussion.

Iphone 14 users complain about reduced battery capacity

Over 2000 users have already commented on the tweet and posted screenshots of their battery capacity. Some agree with Kohl and report that their iPhone 14 also only has a capacity of 90 percent. Others share images at 100 or 99 percent battery power. This shows that not all users are affected. Loud tech book a loss of more than 10 percent is unusual. Their test results show that even an iPhone 12 or 13 still has a capacity of 89 to 100 percent after up to three years.

Since iOS 11.3, iPhone users can see the battery power of their device, and this is how it works:

In the “Settings”

Select “Battery”.

Then tap on “Battery status & charging process”.

The “Maximum capacity” appears in percentages

Source: Apple

Many charge their cell phones overnight to get through the day with as much battery power as possible. Apparently some devices are not fully charged even then. Recently, some iPhone 14 users complained about reduced performance. © Ok Shu/Imago

In the meantime, Apple support has also responded to Sam Kohl’s tweet and writes that customers can contact Apple support directly if they have problems with the battery. Basically, batteries are consumables and it is recommended to replace them when they are less than 80 percent. Apple even offers a free battery replacement in certain cases, for example when taking out the “AppleCare+” insurance policy. However, customers should first contact Apple directly to find out whether this service is possible for them.

Reduced battery life can have various reasons

In principle, Apple still promises a battery capacity of 80 percent even after 400 to 500 charging cycles. According to data from Chip.de the battery is the fastest and most frequently affected by wear and tear. This does not only apply to manufacturers Apple. Other brands, such as Samsung or Huawei, also specify a shelf life of two to three years for the batteries built into smartphones.

In principle, a rapid loss of battery power can also be due to other factors. iPhone users should not expose the device to extreme heat as this can damage the battery. In addition, the batteries work best between 30 and 70 percent. This means that the cell phone should not be completely empty or fully charged to 100 percent. If you would like to have the battery replaced, you can always have this done by a repair service.

There are also some changes for Android users regarding battery life control. (mom)