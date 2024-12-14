The Mossos have opened an investigation to clarify how the crime began. fire in a squatted premises from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), a fire in which a very young girl has been left in critical condition and her father in serious condition, and for which the Catalan police are looking for a man.

The fire, which has already been extinguished, has broken out in a bass located at number 5 Mestre Carbó street in L’Hospitalet, and the Generalitat Firefighters were alerted to the event at 11:07 a.m.

Sources close to the investigation have explained that the agents remain at the scene at noon this Saturday to find out exactly. how the fire started and they have specified that the Mossos do not rule out arrests in this case.

The Firefighters have moved seven vehicles to the scene and have managed to extinguish the fire almost two hours later. The fire has also affected the apartment located on the mezzanine of the building, above the premises.

The Medical Emergency System (SEM), for its part, has treated the girl and her father at the scene. Both have been evacuated to hospital of the Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona. The health workers have also treated a third person who has been discharged on site.

The municipal architect of L’Hospitalet has inspected the building in which the fire occurred and has confirmed that the building no structural damageas reported by Bombers sources.

For their part, the social services of the L’Hospitalet City Council have served three peoplewho have been transferred to the ‘Els Alps’ municipal shelter in the city, according to municipal sources. The mayor of L’Hospitalet, David Quirós, accompanied by the deputy mayor Jesús Husillos and the district councilor, Imán Aisa, went to the scene of the fire.