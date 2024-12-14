















































































































The meeting Majorca – Girona of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at Visit Mallora Estadi at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Mallorca – Girona

Classification and statistics between Mallorca – Girona

Mallorca comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Celtic



while Girona played its last LaLiga EA Sports match against



real Madrid



. He Majorca currently occupies the position number 7 of LaLiga EA Sports with 25 points, while its rival,

Gironaoccupies the place 9 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Mallorca calendar, the Girona calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.