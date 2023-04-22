In Zacatecas, the opinion has been approved for remove immunity from prosecution and remove from office who until today serves as Mayor of the municipality of Guadalupe, Julio César Chavez Padillawho has been designated as co-perpetrator of a homicide.

It was the Jurisdictional Commission of the Legislature that has challenged the Morenista mayor with the desire to present him before the law like any other citizen and face charges of qualified robbery and homicide to the detriment of the lawyer and musician Raúl Calderónpassed away on January 2.

Although several days have passed without the municipal president of Guadalupe, Zacatecas, making an appearance in public places, this Thursday he was noted on his social networks to defend himself through a release of what he called a “feverish accusation“.

“I will not be able to avoid mentioning the tendency of the instances that promote this feverish accusation, and the disadvantage in which the conspiracy against me,” he said.

However, he said it will be placed in the hands of the authorities waiting for a correct application of the law.

“With the certainty of my innocence and with faith in God, so that things turn out well, and properly, I will go to develop what, I hope, is a due process, and not just a procedure of political lynching without any support.”

Finally, he said that these accusations against him could be motivated for “not allowing the enrichment of a few” and, on the other hand, “support those who need it most”, projects related to the Fourth Transformation that promotes the BRUNETTE political party.

It should be noted that the ruling today will also be voted on by the deputies of the LXIV Legislature of Zacatecasa fact for which the defendant’s lawyer, Darío Gamón Rodríguez, has requested that the deputies Enrique Laviada Cirerol (PRD) and Juan Mendoza Maldonado (PRD) not have a vote in the impeachment process of the mayor of Guadalupe, Zacatecas.

The petition was supported by the fact that Mendoza Maldonado has expressed closeness to the family of the murder victim and Enrique Laviada has publicly promoted the vote in favor of the impeachment of the Moreno mayor.