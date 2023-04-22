In this context, one of the mothers sent a picture of her child’s foot to the experts, where a rather strange red rash could be seen.

The surprise was when the doctors diagnosed the little boy with lymphangitis, a bacterial infection that affects these vessels, which are part of the immune system.

Lymphangitis can be caused by other things, such as viruses, fungal infections, and insect bites.

The red line starts in the affected area and extends up towards the armpit or groin. ⁠

The doctors said that the mark appears and extends and this is a sign that the infection is getting worse and that the infected person needs to seek medical evaluation and treatment, usually with antibiotics.

If treated quickly, the condition can be mild, but if left untreated, complications can occur and the condition can lead to something more serious like sepsis.

How do we reduce the risk of lymphangitis?