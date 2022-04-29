Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Unanimously, the Cabildo de Ahome approved that just over 20 institutions and civil organizations receive financial support so that they continue their work for the benefit of the citizenry.

Marysol Morales, councilor of the PAS and president of the Finance Commission explained that the register was of more than 40 associations, which were duly analyzed to determine if the benefit was justified.

“We detected that benefits had been given to institutions that did not make the correct use of the resource, in that sense, we are prioritizing nursing homes, homes, those institutions that provide training and that is what we are doing. There is a great social commitment and in that sense, there are the agreements that are made in that sense, ”he said.

He also commented that the support is annual distributed monthly but the bag for this purpose will be just over 7 million pesos in total; the beneficiaries will be able to carry out the procedure directly in the Municipal Treasury.

The mayor added that as a result of the review that was made of the associations that received money, it was found that some of the amount was excessive, but also that it was not justified.

“We reviewed the support that was being given, it was a substantial resource that was being given, we have some references but I did not want to delve into it because of the sensitivity of the subject, but yes, that is why we decided that only those that are duly certified at the national level should be considered. , that is what we are prioritizing, we need citizens to know that this administration is committed to doing things legally and making the resource more efficient”.