The Russian Foreign Minister holds back on the nuclear threat: “We are not at war with NATO, but we can hit your weapons”

Accusations and reassurances, rhetoric and the usual propaganda. In an interview with Al-Arabiya resumed late yesterday by Russian and international media, the head of diplomacy in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia does not feel at war with NATO, because in that case it would increase the risk of a nuclear war, which must not be allowed. But he then added that “unfortunately NATO believes it is at war with Russia”. He declared that Moscow does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons and that a nuclear war must be considered “unacceptable”. But he also reiterated that the Kremlin considers it legitimate to target the arms supplies the West sends to invaded Ukraine. And if the negotiations are at a standstill – according to Lavrov – the fault lies with Kiev, which follows the indications of the US and Great Britain.

More than two months after the start of the bloody war unleashed by the aggression against Ukraine by Russian troops, Moscow is once again pointing the finger at the Ukrainian government. “We are stuck”, in the negotiations, “because of their inconsistency, because of their desire to play every time and, as far as I can see, because of instructions from Washington, London and other capitals not to speed up the negotiation process”, the Russian Foreign Minister declared, just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Polish media that he was still willing to talk to Putin, even if the risk of a total breakup was “very high”.

Lavrov then repeated that the atrocious military attack ordered by Putin will end when Moscow has achieved “the objectives” it has set itself. Then he returned to make the big voice stating that Russia knows the routes of NATO arms supplies to Ukrainian soldiers and “as soon as these weapons reach the territory of Ukraine, they become a target” of the Russian armed forces, which have already launched numerous raids on Ukrainian railway junctions. The foreign minister of Moscow also said that “Moldovans should be worried about their future, they are being dragged into NATO”. Words that come exactly a week after the Russian general Rustam Minnekayev said that the Kremlin army aims to “take full control” not only “of Donbass” but also “of southern Ukraine”, which – the general says – “It represents another access” to Transnistria: a separatist region of Moldova where Russia has had its own military presence for years and where mysterious explosions have recently been recorded.

“We do not think we are at war with NATO,” said Lavrov, who a few days ago had spoken of a “real” risk of a world conflict. Then he said that many Western leaders “declare directly, publicly and insistently that ‘Putin must lose'” and “Russia must be defeated” “and accused” those who use such terminology “of believing that they are” at war with the one they want. defeat”.

A large number of people, including many innocent civilians, have lost their lives in the war in Ukraine, entire cities have been devastated and Russian troops are accused of crimes and atrocities.