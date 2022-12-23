Mexico City (Saraí Cervantes) – Allow the cabotage of foreign airlines in the Country, as proposed by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorrequires changes to the Constitution and international aviation agreements signed by Mexico, warned specialists.

Pablo Casas, director of the National Institute of Legal-Aeronautical Research (INIJA), indicated that the first step to materialize the reform initiative would have to be a modification to international agreements.

Trying to reform secondary laws such as the Civil Aviation Law and the Airport Law, without previously reforming or modifying the international treaties and conventions in which cabotage is prohibited, would be unconstitutional and this would give rise to appeals and challenges by the airlines.

“Article 133 of the Constitution establishes that any international or bilateral treaty, which is signed by the State and ratified by the Senate, becomes a constitutional norm,” he explained.

He indicated that international modifications are simple processes that can take around two months, since they are carried out through diplomatic letters.

Carlos Torres, also an air specialist, agreed that if cabotage were approved, the national airlines would have to resort to legal protection to protect themselves from this measure that damages their economic and financial viability.