The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the selection of 140 citizens from among the successful candidates in the “Step” scholarship program to start their academic journey in selected community colleges in the United States and Canada, where the students are scheduled to go to their countries of scholarship next January after completing all stages of the evaluation process. .

The department organized an orientation meeting for the first batch of successful candidates, which includes 94 male and 46 Emirati female students, during which the department’s advisors and representatives of the embassies of the United States and Canada gave an overview of the most important aspects related to the students’ lives and their academic career in their countries of scholarship.

Acting Executive Director of the Talent Empowerment Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge, Dr. Bashayer Al Matrooshi, said: “Our students embark on a journey rich in learning and exploration opportunities, as their learning does not stop at school, but rather they will learn from their various life experiences, and gain a broader understanding of global cultures and methodologies of thinking. It will enhance This opportunity is the horizon for the personal and academic development of our students, and we are all confident in their ability to invest it in the best way. We invite them to work to their fullest potential, especially since their fields of study meet priority requirements in the economic sectors of the UAE, and we are confident that the knowledge and skills that students will acquire will enable them to achieve their potential and contribute to the development of our economy. the National”.

Al Matrooshi added: “The students nominated for the program have demonstrated a great desire to learn and a firm determination to succeed, which encouraged us to increase the number of admissions in the first batch, to help more Emirati students start their higher education journey. We are confident that the selected students will be up to the responsibility. On our part, we will make every effort to ensure their success, including supporting them through communication channels with academic advisors and consultants who will follow their progress around the clock, starting from next January until the moment they graduate.

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi initially aimed to send only 100 students in the first batch of the program, but it raised the number of accepted students to 140 after the results recorded by the candidates in the evaluation process, and their performance in the preparatory training program organized by the department. Which included a combination of personal interviews, self-assessment sessions, case studies, and soft skills development sessions. More than 1,600 Emirati male and female students applied for the program, and successful candidates were selected after achieving the highest scores in the approved evaluation criteria.

Scholarship students enroll in community colleges in North America and Europe, where 114 of them go to the United States, and 26 to Canada, and then the students will be able to transfer credited study hours to an international or local university to complete their studies for two additional years and obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Students live during their studies in community colleges with host families in the scholarship countries, where the Department of Education and Knowledge chose these families in cooperation with the most important organizations specialized in securing host families. Students in the homestay program are provided with safe, clean housing in a supportive environment during their studies at community colleges. The program helps students hone their skills in the English language, while consolidating the values ​​of cultural tolerance and understanding of the world.

Students on scholarships within the Step program receive living allowances, in addition to covering all study and accommodation costs throughout their studies and preparation for a bachelor’s degree.

The “Khotwa” program, with a total cost of AED 1.9 billion, aims to provide quality education opportunities for 6,000 Emirati students by 2028. The program provides alternative pathways to higher education for high school graduates, from various academic and social backgrounds; Those who were unable to join the foreign scholarship programs previously. The programme, which is fully funded, provides students with a wide range of future skills and international educational experiences, to enable them to achieve their full potential and contribute to building the knowledge economy in Abu Dhabi.