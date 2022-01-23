Morelia, Michoacán.- After holding a dialogue table with the government of Michoacán, the Popular Committee for Human Rights in Michoacán accused thate 75 community members of the indigenous community of Santiago Azajo were arbitrarily detained, municipality of Coeneus.

Through a press release, the Committee reported that among the detainees is Efrén Sosa Dimas, who is in serious health and to date has not received proper medical attention.

As established in the brief, the detainees are in the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Michoacán, some of them were allegedly beaten by security elements.

They added that the detainees have not been allowed an adequate legal defense and are being held incommunicado, for which they requested four petitions:

1.- Access a legal defense

2.- Respect for physical and psychological integrity

3.- Access to family members to visit detainees

4.- Cessation of solitary confinement and psychological torture

It should be remembered that last Friday night, presumed community members of the indigenous community of Santiago Azajo in Coeneo sThey clashed with police elements after attacking the facilities of the Government Secretariat of the Michoacan capital, resulting in four people injured.

The balance was broken glass and smashed doors and furniture. Elements of the municipal police arrived at the place to disperse the demonstrators, who say they are against the allocation of direct budget to their community.

In this regard, the Government of Michoacán condemned the events:

“The State Executive has sought, through the route of dialogue and institutional channels, to assist in the legal and administrative processes that the communities themselves request to advance towards self-government, for which this Friday the Government Secretariat assisted residents of the community of Santiago Azajo interested in exercising the direct budget”, he shared through a statement.

The Government Secretariat stated that acts of violence or aggression will not be tolerated, for which it will file formal complaints with the corresponding authorities, and against whoever is responsible for these events.