BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 135,080 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 24,044,255, the Ministry of Health said.

There were 296 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatalities from the disease in the country to 623,097, the ministry said.

Brazil has registered a surge in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in recent days due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant across the country. However, with the advancement of vaccination and the apparent lower lethality of Ômicron, the number of deaths has remained at much lower levels compared to the peak of the pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, Brazil recorded a daily average of deaths of more than 3,000.

