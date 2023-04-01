They sexually assault a woman inside line three of the Light Train in Guadalajarathe subject was arrested.

Officers were watching on Avenida Revolución and Manuel de Mimbela, when a 25-year-old girl asked them for help because a subject had assaulted her inside the Light Train at the CUCEI station.

The young woman showed them a stain on her pants, supposedly from semen, since the man he had masturbated and smeared the woman.

the uniformed They arrested Alejandro “N”, 39 years old and requested support from the Division Specialized in Attention to Violence against Women based on gender (DEAViM)