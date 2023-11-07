Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



Updated 3:16 p.m.

The Commerce Advisory Council of the Region of Murcia met this Tuesday at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business to accept the proposal for Sundays and holidays on which commerce in the Community can open in 2024. The list of these days is will be published shortly in the Bulletin of the Region of Murcia (BORM).

The Advisory Council gave the go-ahead for businesses to open their doors to customers on the following days next year:

7



January (Sunday that coincides with the sales campaign)

19



March (Saint Joseph’s Day)

28



March (Holy Thursday)

9



June (Day of the Region of Murcia)

23



June (Sunday that coincides with the sales campaign)

6



October (Sunday)

12



October (Pilar Day)

1



November (All Saints’ Day)

3



November (Sunday)

1



December (Sunday)

6



December (Constitution Day)

8



December (Day of the Immaculate Conception)

9



December

fifteen



December (Sunday)

22



December (Sunday)

29



December (Sunday)

Members of the Commerce Advisory Council of the Region of Murcia are representatives of the regional Administration, employers’ associations, unions and chambers of commerce, as well as representatives of the Coremur Federation of Merchants; Murcia Federation of Associations of Housewives, Consumers and Users; Spanish Association of Shopping Centers and Parks; National Association of Large Distribution Companies; Association of Supermarkets of the Region of Murcia; and Official College of Commercial Agents.