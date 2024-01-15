The Spanish Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, He was chosen as the best coach of last season at the awards The Bestahead of Simone Inzaghi, from Inter Milan, and Luciano Spalletti, who coached Naples.

Guardiola won the second treble in the history of English football between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023, by winning his fifth Premier League, the first Champions League in City's history, and the FA Cup.

Messi the best

Leo Messi He achieved his third victory in the FIFA The Best awards as best player of the year 2023, after having won in 2019 and 2022.

The Argentine beat the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who seemed to be the betting favorite with his five titles in 2023, and the French Kylian Mbappé.

Colombia voted. They did it on behalf of the selected Falcao garciaas captain, and Nestor Lorenzothe main man on the coaching staff.

The forward chose Messi, the second for him was Mbappé and the third was Bernardo Silva.

Lorenzo voted for Messi as the best player in the world, and second place went to Marcelo Brozovic and the third to Rodri.

