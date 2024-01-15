American entrepreneur Elon Musk hopes to organize a peace summit on Ukraine in Davos, Switzerland, at the request of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Musk wrote about this on Monday, January 15, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s time to stop dying in the trenches,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said Zelensky had asked Berne to organize a high-level peace conference. In addition, she said that she discussed with Zelensky the fourth meeting on the Ukrainian “peace formula” proposed by Zelensky in November 2022, which took place in Davos on January 14 at the level of national security advisers. It consists of 10 points, the implementation of which will supposedly help end the conflict.

Commenting on the outcome of this meeting, on January 15, The Independent newspaper indicated that it ended without a significant decision.

Against the backdrop of the events in Davos, experts note that Kiev and the West are unable to attract new allies, at least because the one-sided solution proposed by Ukraine is more of a farce performed by a political puppet, political scientists Vasily Koltashov and Andrey Koshkin said in an interview with Izvestia.

After the meeting, a senior EU official said that some countries in the South had indicated the importance of taking Russia's needs into account. At the same time, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Ermak at a press conference following the meeting on Zelensky’s “peace formula” said that Kyiv will not agree to freezing the conflict.

Press secretary of the Russian head of state Dmitry Peskov noted that the meeting on the Ukrainian “peace formula” is talk for the sake of talk, and such a process cannot be aimed at achieving results.

The annual World Economic Forum in Davos runs from January 15 to January 19.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.